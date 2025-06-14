Angels Pitcher Breaks Silence After Nearly 2 Years Away From MLB
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman spoke about his return to the Angels, having undergone a shoulder surgery and Thoracic outlet syndrome since his last major league appearance in 2023.
“It’s a testament to persevering through a lot of (stuff) that’s been thrown my way,” Bachman said. “As a pitcher, it’s one pitch at a time, one battle at a time. That’s the process I’ve been carrying every day, whether it’s the rehab, or anything in life. Just keep going. It feels good to be back.”
The Angels put Bachman — much like many of their young stars in recent years — on the fast track to the major leagues, as the right-hander played just 23 games before his move to MLB. 2021's No. 9 overall pick played 11 games in the majors, posting a 3.18 ERA through 17 innings pitched. He struck out 14 batters in that time.
The Angels placed Bachman on the 15-day injured list in July 2023 with right shoulder inflammation, moving him to the 60-day injured list just a couple of weeks later. He underwent surgery in the following offseason, and spent 2024 in the minor leagues, mostly with Double-A Rocket City.
Before the 2025 season, the Angels placed Bachman on the 15-day injured list with Thoracic outlet syndrome. The Halos activated him May 19, and called him up with Christian Moore on June 13.
Bachman's addition strengthens a rapidly improving Angels bullpen, who have an ERA of 2.30 in June, fifth best in the American League during that stretch. The Angels' bullpen had a rough start to the season and sat last in MLB in ERA through a wide stretch of May.
The right-hander wasn't featured in Friday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles, but he will get more chances to pitch for the Angels in coming days if they find their bats again. Angels manager Ron Washington says Bachman can work up to three innings in the majors depending on his efficiency, but no more than that.
His next opportunity to make an appearance out of the bullpen is in Saturday's matchup against the Orioles. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET.
