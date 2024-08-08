Angels Pitcher Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
The Los Angeles Angels announced Tuesday, after their game against the New York Yankees was rained out, that right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing elbow surgery.
He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.
Details regarding Silseth’s surgery weren't revealed beyond a clarification that it will not interfere with next season, which rules out Tommy John surgery.
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on July 30 that the right-hander had been shut down and would get an evaluation on his elbow. That evaluation is what determined surgery as the only option.
The 24-year-old tossed 52.1 innings for the Halos last year with a 3.96 earned run average which put him in line to join the starting rotation this season and that came to fruition He began the season in the starting rotation but only got through two starts before suffering an elbow injury.
No ligament damage was found initially, but Silseth was transferred to the 60-day IL at the end of April.
He returned in late May and pitched 28.1 innings in seven games at Triple-A, with a 6.35 ERA. He made four Triple-A appearances between late June and late July but surgery seemed to be the only way for him to get over his ailment.
Silseth was determined to make his way back to the Angels.
"I’m just trying to get back there, man," Silseth candidly shared inan exclusive interview with The Athletic. "It feels like there’s been a lot of adversity coming my way. … I think I’m just trying too hard to get back to where I was. Just getting frustrating, not getting back there right away."
The rollercoaster of a season for Silseth forced him to be strong mentally and learn to navigate all of twists and turns.
"It’s good because I’m learning a lot about myself," Silseth acknowledged. "It’s aggravating that I can’t be helping the team up there, but it is what it is. But you’ve got to go through this adversity somehow."
His last appearance was on July 28, going in for tests a few days later. A drop in his velocity is what raised red flags.
Silseth entered the season with 153 days of service time. He crossed the one-year mark while on the IL but is no longer adding to that total since being optioned in June.