Angels Place Robert Stephenson on IL Yet Again With Elbow Injury
The Los Angeles Angels made a roster move ahead of the second game of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies, recalling right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman from Triple-A while moving reliever Robert Stephenson to the 15-day injured list.
This is Stephenson's third separate placement on the injured list this season, and this stint will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Stephenson began the season on the injured list, as he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024 and missed the entire year. He made his first appearance for the Angels after signing a contract ahead of the 2024 season on May 28 of this year, where he pitched a perfect inning while striking out two against the New York Yankees.
He threw just three pitches in his next outing before exiting the game and landing back on the injured list with right biceps inflammation.
The nerve issue in his biceps kept him out for nearly three months before he made his return in late August. In his 12 appearances this season, Stephenson has a 2.70 ERA through 10 innings pitched. Stephenson has one season remaining on his contract, as well as a $2.5 million club option for the 2027 season.
Bachman also began the season on the injured list, and made his return in May. He has bounced between MLB and Triple-A all season, most recently when the Angels optioned him to Salt Lake on Aug. 27.
The right-hander made his MLB debut in 2023, but was either in the minors or injured for the entirety of 2024. He has struggled in his comeback season, posting a 4.96 ERA through 19 appearances spanning 16.1 innings.
The Halos are in the middle of an injury crisis at the moment, especially in their bullpen. Stephenson is the latest name on a long list of relievers who won't make another appearance in 2025, joining Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers, Andrew Chafin, Hunter Strickland and Carson Fulmer.
Outside of the bullpen, the Angels will also be without Victor Mederos, Jose Soriano and Zach Neto for their final eight games.
The Angels will hope Stephenson can recover well for the 2025 season and put together his first full season in LA in 2026.
