Angels Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings After Dreadful Week
The Los Angeles Angels opened the season as one of the most home run happy lineups in baseball. However, as the month of May begins, the Halos have looked more and more like the same team that lost 99 games in 2024.
More news: Angels Sign Former Marlins Prospect to Free Agent Contract
In the latest MLB Power Rankings, the Angels are just shy of the bottom five teams at No. 26. Noah Camras of Newsweek Sports explains why the squad fell nine places.
"The Angels have been right up there with the Rockies as the worst team in MLB over the past few weeks," Camras writes. "After starting the season so promising at 9-5, they've since lost 13 of their last 16 games and appear headed for another brutal season. Mike Trout's knee soreness only makes matters worse."
Trout is expected to land on the injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee, a huge concern given it's the same knee that was surgically repaired twice last season.
“When it happened, I knew it was like a weird feeling, but now after getting treatment and stuff, it actually feels a little better,” Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “Hopefully it just was little scar tissue breaking up, or just a little jammed.”
The Angels lost their sixth straight game Thursday to the Detroit Tigers. A nightmarish performance from Reid Detmers cost the Angels their two-run lead and eventually resulted in a 10-4 loss.
“It’s been hard,” Detmers said. “Obviously, it’s not ideal, but we got a good clubhouse. We’re staying tight with each other. We’re trying to look at all the positives and go out there and have fun each and every night. Obviously, we’re trying to win. That’s the goal every night, to go out there and win. But things just aren’t going our way right now. But that’s part of baseball. We got off to a hot start this year, and now we’re in a little slump, and we’re gonna work. We’ll get out of it.”
If the spiral continues for the Angels, it doesn't seem likely that the squad will ever get out of it.
More news: Former Angels Outfielder Lands In Independent Ball — As a Pitcher
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.