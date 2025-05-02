Angels Sign Former Marlins Prospect to Free Agent Contract
The Angels have signed former Miami Marlins pitcher Jordan Holloway to a minor league free agent contract.
Holloway, 28, was drafted by the Marlins in the 20th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of high school. In 2017, he underwent Tommy John surgery but recovered fairly quickly. He was clocked throwing 98 mph out of the bullpen in his first major league spring training camp in 2019.
By the time he made his major league debut in 2020, Holloway was a top-20 prospect in the Miami organization, according to MLB Pipeline.
Over parts of three seasons in the majors (2020-22), Holloway went 2-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 15 games (four starts). He walked 28 batters and struck out 38 in 39 innings while allowing only 28 hits.
Injuries limited Holloway's time on a major league mound with the Marlins.
In 2021, he suffered a groin injury and was limited to 49.1 innings between the majors and the minors. In 2022, he spent two months on the injured list at Triple-A Jacksonville, then returned to the majors in July only to suffer a season-ending elbow injury.
Holloway was outrighted to the minor leagues after the season and became a free agent.
In January 2023, Holloway signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs. However, he suffered an injury in his only Cactus League appearance and was forced to leave the game without recording an out.
After returning, Holloway went 1-1 with a 10.29 ERA in eight appearances with the Cubs' Triple-A Iowa affiliate. He was released on July 1, and signed a minor league deal with the crosstown rival White Sox days later.
Holloway finished the season with Triple-A Charlotte, where he went 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 25 games — all in relief — to finish the season.
In 2024, Holloway signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners. He spent the entire season pitching out of the bullpen at Triple-A Tacoma, but his command was lacking, to say the least.
Holloway walked 48 batters, and allowed 37 hits, in 32.1 innings across 35 appearances. He finished the season with a 10.02 ERA (37 runs allowed, 36 earned) and was not re-signed by the Mariners after the season.
According to his transactions log on MLB.com, Holloway was assigned to the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate.
