Angels Prospect Launches Home Run For His First MLB Hit
It took Niko Kavadas five games to earn his first career hit, but he made it count when he finally did. The recently-promoted Los Angeles Angels prospect recorded a three-run home run with his first career hit in Thursday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Kavadas' hit provided the Angels' lone runs of the day as they fell 5-3 in Toronto.
The 25-year-old was promoted to the major leagues for the first time on Aug. 16 and has recorded one home run, one stolen base, three RBIs, and two runs in 18 at-bats since making his debut. He was called up alongside infielder Jack Lopez, while Luis Guillorme and Willie Calhoun were designated for assignment.
He was recently acquired by the Angels at the MLB trade deadline. Kavadas was sent to the Angels from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Luis Garcia alongside Matthew Lugo, Yeferson Vargas, and Ryan Zeferjahn on July 30.
Kavadas was called up as the Angels decided to make changes to their lineup as they attempted to spur more production from their hitters. These changes have included moving Taylor Ward to the leadoff spot, moving Nolan Schanuel to third, and moving Logan O'Hoppe down the lineup.
Before he was called up, Kavadas had played in 11 games for the Angels' Triple-A Salt Lake. He slashed .159/.229/.341 with seven hits, four runs, two home runs, and four RBIs in his brief stint with Salt Lake.
Kavadas began the season with the Red Sox's Triple-A affiliate, slashing a much better .281/.424/.551 with 74 hits, 57 runs, 17 home runs, and 63 RBIs in 83 games before he was traded.
Kavadas has been a part of the Red Sox organization since 2021 when Boston made him their 11th-round pick in the draft after he spent four seasons playing college baseball for Notre Dame. He first advanced to Triple-A in 2023, hitting .209 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 48 games.