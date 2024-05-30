Angels Prospect Showing Breakout Potential: 'He’s Definitely a Guy We’re Excited About'
With a fastball sitting in the mid-90s, the Los Angeles Angels have a lot to look forward to with prospect Barrett Kent.
“With Barrett, it’s a four-pitch mix with swing-and-miss stuff,” Angels farm director Joey Prebynski told Baseball America. “He shows a plus fastball. He has a chance for a plus-breaking ball, and it’s a developing changeup.
“He’s shown the ability to attack the strike zone and get after guys. He’s definitely a guy we’re excited about, just his overall upside in the rotation.”
The fastball specifically hovers between 92 and 95 mph with a good armside run. It has touched 97 but not consistently, according to BA. His primary secondary pitch is a low-80s slider with a two-plane break, and he’s gaining a better feel for an upper-70s curveball and a low-80s fading changeup.
“There’s physicality there, but there’s still projection left in his body,” Prebynski said of Kent, who was in big league camp this spring. “There’s going to be room for added strength.
“He’s wired the right way and is a tremendous competitor. The key for him will be the ability to sustain his velocity and stuff throughout the game.”
This season, the 19-year-old Kent has struck out 51 batters and walked 19 through 41 innings for Low-A Inland Empire. He recorded a 5.05 ERA in the hitter-friendly California League through nine starts.