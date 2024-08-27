Angels Prospect Who Underwent Season-Ending Surgery Has Chance to Make 2025 Rotation
Angels pitching prospect Chase Silseth underwent elbow surgery earlier this month and will miss the rest of the season. He did not undergo Tommy John surgery, and is expected to be ready to return for the start of spring training in 2025.
Even with Silseth coming off a surgery heading into next season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian believes Silseth can return to the level of pitching that made him one of the Angels' most promising recent prospects on the mound.
“We’ve seen him when he was healthy, and we’ve seen how effective he can be,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I know Chase and how bad he wants to be good, and what he’ll put into it this offseason to be in the best shape he can possibly be in. We believe he’s somebody that’s going to factor next spring, and have a chance to start games and win games for us.”
Silseth's injuries held him back this season. The 24-year-old made just two starts for the Angels before he was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation. Over those two starts, Silseth was 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts, giving up three earned runs in each game.
When he returned from the IL in June, he was optioned to Triple-A. With Triple-A Salt Lake, Silseth made seven starts, struggling as he went 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts. He was then shut down after making his last start on July 28, before undergoing surgery.
Silseth, who became the first player in the 2021 MLB Draft class to debut, first pitched for the Angels in May 2022. That year, Silseth went 1-3 with a 6.59 ERA and 12 strikeouts as a rookie. He had encouraging moments through the 2023 season, recording a 3.21 ERA in his final seven games of the season when he became a starter.
Overall, Silseth went 4-1 with a 3.96 ERA, while posting a 2.96 ERA in Triple-A last season.
The Angels are still looking for consistent pitchers in their rotation, as the team holds the fourth-worst ERA in MLB. The team has been seeking better pitching for years, and remain optimistic Silseth could turn into one of those answers next season.