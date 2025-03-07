Angels Receive Nearly Failing Grade by ESPN Insider for Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Angels made a flurry of moves this offseason, but ESPN insider David Schoenfield had nothing good to say about the Halos.
Schoenfield gave the Angels a 'D+' for their work this winter, which certainly doesn't bode well for a team that is coming of a 63-win season.
"Umm ... at least they're trying?" Schoenfield writes. "Although I'm not sure what the plan is here. That's a motley group of 30-something veterans, a group that combined for just 3.6 WAR in 2024. They might help only because the players they're replacing were so bad, but they're not going to push this team into playoff contention.
"Meanwhile, Anthony Rendon is already injured (and is expected to miss 'a significant amount of time') and the team announced Mike Trout will be moving to right field on a regular basis, although the possible replacements in center are Mickey Moniak (.266 OBP) and Jo Adell (.280 OBP, hasn't played regularly in center field since he was in the low minors in 2018)."
Yes, the Angels have added mostly veterans this offseason, but combined with their core of young Halos, it could pay off.
As for Rendon's injury news, the Angels have known they couldn't count on him for some time now. Prior to the announcement of his absence from the team this spring, there were already rumblings the Angels planned on benching the former All-Star.
Nevertheless, the sense from many Angels players appears to be hopeful for the 2025 campaign. Veteran reliever Kenley Jansen recently shared his belief the current Angels squad will surprise the baseball world this season.
"The 2002 Anaheim (Angels), nobody thought they were going to be great, right? So we, they, went on (to win the) World Series," Jansen told Rob Bradford on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. "I'm not saying that, but I'm just saying that, this game, all 30 teams all compete. They all are great. ... We've just got to learn quick and be great."
It certainly seems like the backend of the bullpen will be an unexpected strength for the Angels in 2025. Now that the Halos have Jansen as their closer, Ben Joyce can move into a setup role and gain more experience while learning from the 37-year-old.
Much of the Angels success also depends on the health status of Mike Trout. If he can stay on the field, the Angels have their best chance of winning games.
