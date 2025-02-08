Angels’ Recent Signing Solidifies Anthony Rendon Benching, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Angels signed infielder Yoan Moncada to a one-year, $5 million contract. Moncada's deal signaled the Angels are pivoting from Anthony Rendon and will likely have a new starting third baseman.
MLB insider Sam Blum provided insight on the Angels signing Moncada via X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The Angels open their season in Chicago with Yoan Moncada and possibly Tim Anderson on the roster," Blum wrote. "More importantly, this move solidifies the Angels plan to have a new starting third baseman after years of injury issues for Anthony Rendon."
Blum recently reported Rendon could be used as a backup first baseman to Nolan Schanuel.
"Another question will be how much the team values a prototypical backup first baseman. If it does, look no further than Kavadas or Noda," Blum wrote. "But given what Minasian has said over the offseason, it seems more likely for a backup first baseman to come in the form of a more versatile infielder. Perhaps a player like Rendon, who isn’t likely to get everyday reps at third base."
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported the signing and shared his opinion on the Halos' new addition in a recent appearance on Foul Territory.
"The Angels know they can't count on Anthony Rendon to play third base, to be healthy," Rosenthal said. "That hasn't worked out for them, right? So Moncada gets a chance here to really do some things."
The updates surrounding Rendon's future with the Angels comes as no surprise. General manager Perry Minasian has been vocal about the All-Star third baseman's disappointing tenure in Anaheim.
“We have to be open to at least looking at that spot and seeing if there are other alternatives make us better,” Minasian said at the Winter Meetings. “Obviously, a healthy Anthony Rendon makes us a lot better. But with the last four years being the last four years, we need to take a look and kind of see what else is out there.”
Now that the Angels have welcomed Moncada, it seems the organization has found its starting third baseman.
What that means for the $245 million Rendon remains to be seen.