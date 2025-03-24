Angels Recent Trade Acquisition to Open Season in Bullpen
The Los Angeles Angels will have one of their newest pitching acquisitions start the season in the bullpen, but manager Ron Washington clarified that he may end up starting a few games this season.
The Halos have yet to announce the fifth starter in their pitching rotation, but per The Orange County Register's Michael Huntley, it will not be Ian Anderson.
More news: Angels Acquire Former Top Prospect, World Series Champion Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade With Braves
Anderson, a former No. 2 prospect and No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft was brought to the Angels by way of a trade with the Atlanta Braves Sunday that sent Jose Suarez to the National League contender.
The 26-year-old Anderson hasn't touched a major league mound since August of the 2022 season as he has been recovering from a Tommy John surgery for the entirety of 2023. Last year's campaign only featured minor league play as the right-hander looks to get back to MLB.
It appears that the World Series winning pitcher will finally make his return to The Show with a spot in the bullpen to start this season.
More news: Angels Trade Reliever to Braves in Shocking Move Before Opening Day
In his four postseason starts of that 2021 championship run with Atlanta, Anderson posted a 1.59 ERA. This came about a year after Anderson became the youngest pitcher in MLB history to allow less than three hits while striking out nine in at least six innings in the postseason.
Knowing that Anderson doesn't just have major league stuff, but the ability to take it to another level when the lights shine brightest, he may just be the perfect pitcher for the Angels to bring in with their intentions to get back to the contending conversation in 2025.
As he joins a demonstrated bullpen in Anaheim, he will look to contribute however he can to not just get more postseason experience for himself, but to help the Angels get back to October for the first time since 2014.
All 60 of Anderson's major league appearances have been starts, but as the 26-year-old adjusts to his new team, he will also adjust to his new role in another exciting chapter of his MLB career.
More news: Angels’ Mike Trout Gets Honest About Position Change as Opening Day Nears
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.