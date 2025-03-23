Angels Trade Reliever to Braves in Shocking Move Before Opening Day
The Los Angeles Angels traded left-hander Jose Suarez to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. MLB insider Ari Alexander was the first to report the news.
The Braves are reportedly sending right-hander Ian Anderson to Anaheim. He was the No. 2 prospect in 2021.
Suarez was demoted by the Halos last season after he struggled mightily on the mound. In 2024, the reliever produced a 6.02 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 27 walks across 52.1 innings pitched. However, his mark was even higher in 2023 when he logged an 8.29 ERA.
When Suarez returned to Anaheim in September, manager Ron Washington noticed he had a different attitude. Upon the left-hander's return to the big leagues in September, he posted a 1.59 ERA in 17 innings.
“If (a demotion) never happened, it’s never a part of your mindset,” Washington said. “Now it happened to you, it puts you on alert. And you should be on alert. That’s for any player. He’s on alert now. Now he’s making certain that he’s the way he’s supposed to be.”
Suarez arrived to spring camp 20 pounds lighter, an indication the 27-year-old was hoping to bounce back in 2025 after the past two discouraging seasons.
“This year is very important,” Suarez said. “I feel really good. I lost a lot of weight. I worked real hard because I want to pitch really well, better than last year. I want to be like ’21 and ’22.”
In 2021, he recorded a 3.75 ERA over 98.1 innings, followed by a 3.96 ERA across 109 innings in 2022.
Now, Suarez will get a chance to revive his career with the Braves.
