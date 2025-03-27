Angels' Recently-Released Mickey Moniak Finds New Home, Signs With NL West Club
The Los Angeles Angels' recently-released outfielder, Mickey Moniak, has signed with the Colorado Rockies on a major league deal, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
Moniak was shockingly released by the Angels on Tuesday. Just over 24 hours later, he's found his next home.
More news: Angels Reveal Yoan Moncada's Status for Opening Day
Moniak has agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Rockies. He is also set to receive a nice pay day from the Halos ahead of this move.
The 26-year-old won an arbitration case earlier this offseason making his newly awarded salary $2 million. The Angels now owe him 45 days pay of that new salary (instead of the $1.5 million the Angels filed in the case), and a termination pay bonus of $484,000.
The former No. 1 overall pick in 2016 was expected to take on a major role for the Halos with three-time MVP Mike Trout sliding over to right field. The plan was for Moniak to platoon with Jo Adell in center, but obviously, there will be other options for the outfield.
More news: Angels' Once Top Prospect Who Struggled in 2024 is 'On a Mission' Says Manager
The outfielder had a less than ideal start in Anaheim to kick off 2024 with a slash line of .209/.256/.331 and an OPS of .586.
He ended the season with a much improved .235/.281/.458 slash line and an OPS of .738
In two full seasons as well as 19 games in 2022, Moniak gave the Angels 31 dingers, 100 RBIs, and a slash line of .242/.279/.430 with an OPS of .709.
Moniak's role in Colorado will give his new team flexibility in the outfield, and a left-handed batter to insert in the lineup. Although Moniak never hit more than 14 home runs on the Angels, fans can expect that to change with the altitude shift in the Mile High city.
Moniak begins his next chapter Thursday when the deal is set to become official as the Rockies will play three games in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays.
More news: Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition
For more Angels news, head over toAngels on SI.