Angels Release Struggling Former All-Star Amid Comeback Attempt
Los Angeles Angels minor league pitcher Corey Knebel has been released by the Salt Lake Bees, according to the official Minor League transactions log. Knebel, who signed with the Angels on Aug. 13, has now been released by the team less than a month later.
Knebel appeared in six games for the Bees with one start. He pitched just a total of 4.2 innings, but gave up 17 hits and 13 earned runs while striking out just six. In his most recent start, he gave up five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning before he was pulled. He finished his time with the Bees with a 25.07 ERA.
Knebel is once again a free agent after the Angels released him. Knebel began the season with Triple-A Charlotte of the Chicago White Sox, appearing in six games for the team. He allowed no hits or earned runs and struck out eight, but dealt with injuries throughout much of the beginning of the season.
The 32-year-old has not pitched in the major leagues since 2022, when he played for the Philadelphia Phillies. Knebel appeared in 46 games for the Phillies that season, going 3-5 with a 3.43 ERA and 41 strikeouts. Knebel's season came to a close in Aug. 2022, when the Phillies placed him on the 60-day injured list with a torn capsule in his shoulder. He missed the rest of the season.
Knebel did not pitch during the 2023 season, and was attempting to make a comeback this season. He signed with the White Sox in Feb. 2024, but is now a free agent again.
Knebel, who made his MLB debut in 2014 with the Detroit Tigers, was once a strong reliever in MLB. He spent the majority of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, recording a career-low 1.78 ERA over 76 games with the team in 2017.
That 2017 season was easily the best of Knebel's career. Knebel became the Brewers' closer, and made the MLB All-Star Game for the lone time in his career. He set an MLB record that season for the most consecutive games with a strikeout by a relief pitcher with 45 straight games. He broke the record of former Cincinnati Reds reliever Ardolis Chapman, who recorded 38 straight games with a strikeout in 2014.
Knebel ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2019, causing him to miss the entire season. He returned to the Brewers in 2020, but was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the season. Knebel spent 2021 with the Dodgers, before joining the Phillies for the 2022 season.