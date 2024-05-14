Angels Reliever Opens Up on What Has Made Him So Successful This Season
The Los Angeles Angels are struggling mightily through the first 42 games of the 2024 season. The Halos sit 12 games under .500 (15-27), last place in the five-team American League West. It's not a pretty sight, adding insult to a mountain of injuries piling up through the season's first six weeks.
While baseball is the ultimate team sport, Angels right-handed relief pitcher Adam Cimber is feeling zero impact of the Halos' season so far.
Cimber is flying high and playing some of the best baseball of his career. Why is that? Orange County Register's Jeff Flecther caught up with Cimber, and he opened up about what's working for him thus far.
"I started prioritizing the other things in my life that I want to be, and the identity that I want, the person I want to be, the identity I want to have," Cimber said. "It's not baseball. That makes baseball easier too, when you realize that baseball is just what you do; it's not who you are."
Maybe Southern California has that effect on people. In the first six seasons of his career with the Padres, Marlins, Guardians, and Blue Jays, Cimber had a 3.49 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and a 3.83 FIP.
Although baseball is how Cimber makes his living, he realizes that other things are just as important, if not more important.
“I think this year I’m trying to live life in the moment,” Cimber said. “When those moments come and I’m in that moment on the mound, just attack with everything you got. If it works out, awesome. If it doesn’t, there will be more moments. Next one, you just try to attack again. Chose to be happy and live life in those moments.”
The 33-year-old is at peace with his life, and it's translating to his play. In mid-December 2023, the Angels signed Cimber to a one-year, $1.65 million contract.
Things are clicking for the right-hander, and Angels manager Ron Washington believes his release point is also playing a factor in it.
"He throws strikes and he has a funky delivery," Washington said. "It's tough to really lock into. And if he was one of those that had that funky delivery and couldn't hit the strike zone with it, it wouldn't be as effective, but it's effective because he throws strikes and he's coming from that funky angle."
Cimber is one of only two pitchers who have inherited more than 15 runners without allowing any to score this season. The Oregon native has been spectacular for the Halos thus far.