Angels Reliever Reveals Why He Loves Pitching Often
Los Angeles Angels left-handed relief pitcher Brock Burke revealed why he enjoys pitching on a regular basis.
“Sometimes I’ll struggle in the beginning of the year, when haven’t been playing very much,” Burke said. “I can find a rhythm from pitching a bunch. I know some people don’t like it, but kind of gets my mind mentally sound, and able to slow the game down a little bit more when I’m pitching a lot.”
Burke leads the American League with 56 games played, and has a 2.94 ERA to show for it. The southpaw did struggle in the early season, posting a 6.48 ERA in April and 5.23 ERA in May, however posted an ERA below 2.00 in June and July and is yet to allow a run in August.
More news: Angels Demote Starter to Minor Leagues Again Amid Major Struggles
The left-hander also said his slider has been better this year than in recent years, allowing him to face lefties better. Burke has thrown more sliders than any other pitch against left handed batters this season, and is allowing a batting average against of .200 against them.
Burke's slider has increased by one mile per hour in velocity, and moves nearly an inch and a half more than last season. It has a run value of two, higher than the zero he posted last season.
Burke has been solid for the Angels out of the pen, though he is one of few bright spots among their relievers so far in 2025. Angels relief pitchers this season have the second-worst ERA in the American League, only ahead of the Athletics.
More news: Angels' Jo Adell Did Extra Workout That Appeared to Change Everything
The Halos have Burke under team control through next season, and will continue to use him as they make their push for the playoffs this season. Their chances to make the postseason have fallen to 0.5 percent after their series loss to the Detroit Tigers, per Fangraphs, however they will still try to make their way back in a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
They play the Dodgers on Monday at 6:38 p.m. at the Big A, and will hope they can replicate their three-game sweep from earlier this season to keep their hopes for the playoffs alive for the time being.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.