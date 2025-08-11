Angels' Jo Adell Did Extra Workout That Appeared to Change Everything
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell added an extra workout, which appears to have worked given his recent surge of home runs.
Adell spent 30 minutes hitting the ball off of a tee this week, per the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
“Just kind of got back in my groove,” Adell said. “I got in there for a reset.”
The slugger seems to have found what he was looking for from that exercise, as he has ripped the cover off of the ball during the first ten days of August. While he has struggled for hits, four of the six he has since Aug. 1 have been home runs, and he has a .545 slugging percentage on the month.
“It helped me get comfortable in the box again,” Adell said. “Helped me get more into a groove. It’s always my setup and how I feel in the box.”
Adell had an electric month of June, crushing 11 homers and posting an OPS north of 1.000 while batting .293. The month was enough to propel him into All-Star conversations and turn heads around the league, though he cooled off heading into July.
After slugging .663 in June, he posted just a .384 slugging percentage with three homers and a .212 average, hence the reset.
He has proven to be a major threat in the batter's box this season, and will hope his refocusing will continue to pay dividends throughout the remainder of the season.
The 26-year-old eclipsed his career high of 20 home runs from last season in July, and has 25 as of Sunday in 19 less games than he played in 2024. He has also trimmed down his strikeout rate three percent since last season, a great sign for things to come.
Adell is still under team control for two seasons after 2025, and the Halos will hope he continues to blossom into a star who will help the franchise break their playoff drought.
The Angels dropped the final game of their series against the Detroit Tigers, and are now six games out of the final spot in the Wild Card, putting them behind every team but each division's bottom feeders. They will head into a second matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, and will hope to get back on track against their crosstown rivals.
Their series begins at Angel Stadium on Monday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
