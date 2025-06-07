Angels' Robert Stephenson Underwent MRI on Bicep as Injury Concern Grows
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson underwent an MRI on his bicep after landing on the injured list for the second time this season.
Stephenson missed all of 2024 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, and made his return May 28 after five rehab starts in the minor leagues. He pitched one scoreless inning with two strikeouts and returned to the mound two days later, just to leave the game after three pitches. The Angels placed him on the 15-day injured list June 2 with right bicep inflammation.
“I’m kind of devastated, honestly,” Stephenson said. “It just sucks. You work that hard and get back and have that happen right away. The medical staff doesn’t seem too worried about it, so I’ll trust the professionals. But it’s hard right now.”
Stephenson, though thankful the issue wasn't in his elbow or shoulder, said he still felt discomfort Friday.
The Angels signed Stephenson to a three-year, $33 million deal after his electric 2023 season, but the two games he pitched before his return to the injured list are the only appearances he's made with Los Angeles.
The right-hander had a strong finish to 2023 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he appeared in 42 games, pitching 38 innings and posting an ERA of 2.35. He struck out 60 batters that season and led the Rays in strikeouts per nine innings.
Left-handed pitching prospect Sam Aldegheri replaced Stephenson in the majors after his trip to the IL, however he was sent back down after one appearance against the Boston Red Sox, where he lasted 2.1 innings, allowed two runs with none earned and struck out two.
The Angels sent Aldegheri back to Double-A Thursday to make room on the roster for Jose Fermin, who returned from injury.
The Angels will likely be cautious with the return of Stephenson, as their bullpen needs all the help it can get. The bullpen, despite some improvements, is still the third-worst by ERA in the American League.
