Angels Veteran All-Star Says Young Halo is 'Superstar in the Making'
Through a mixture of veterans and promising young players, the Los Angeles Angels are attempting to develop talent while remaining competitive.
Shortstop Zach Neto has emerged as one of the most promising players in MLB, and now his veteran teammates are starting to project greatness for the 24-year-old.
Kenley Jansen, closer for the Angels, labeled Neto as a star. Jansen knows a thing or two about great shortstops, having played with several great shortstops, most notably Corey Seager and Trea Turner.
“It’s a no-brainer he is our All-Star this year,” Jansen told Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s a superstar in the making."
In his third major league season, Neto is finding his footing as a fielder and hitter, putting together an impressive campaign.
The Angels' season has been filled with inconsistency in all phases of the game, which is reflected in the team's run of wins for a stretch and a series of losses the following week.
Neto, however, remains a consistent bright spot in a tumultuous season. He is slashing .276/.314/.523 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs.
His run creation is well above average as he has a 132 wRC+ and a team-leading 1.5 WAR. Able to get it done on both ends of the field, Neto provides immense value at a key position, making him a building block for the Angels future.
It isn't just his teammates, but also reporters who follow the Angels, who have noted his play. MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger has pegged Neto as the team's most deserving player for an All-Star nod.
"Neto has been the club’s best player for a second straight year despite missing the first few weeks of the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery. He’s taken over as the club’s leadoff hitter and has provided both power and speed atop the lineup," Bollinger wrote in an article.
"He’s also a strong defender at a premium position and is a player the Angels are looking to build around along with catcher Logan O’Hoppe and first baseman Nolan Schanuel. He has tough competition at short but deserves to be an All-Star."
A third of the way through the season, Neto only trails AL shortstops Jacob Wilson, Jeremy Pena, and Bobby Witt Jr. in WAR, all three of whom have had great seasons.
Neto is facing stiff competition for a spot on the All-Star roster this season, but regardless of whether or not he manages to get the honor, his season has been worthy of consideration — an honor in itself.
