Angels' Ron Washington Believes More International Viewers Will Turn to MLB
History was created in the game between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners when pitcher Samuel Aldegheri became the first Italian-born pitcher to play in Major League Baseball.
“I’m happy for myself and for my family, but I’m happy for my country and for the kids in Italy who might feel like they are nobody, but I just showed them anyone can make it,” Aldegheri said, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. “They have to believe in their dreams and chase them.”
Although the Angels lost to the Mariners 9-5, Aldegheri had a strong showing. While he had a rough start with five unearned runs in the first inning, he made it through five innings allowing seven total runs with three strikeouts and a 3.60 ERA.
“I had a little bit of a hard time in the first inning, but I felt like I bounced back pretty good, so I’m happy,” Aldegheri said. “But the last 24 hours have been crazy for me. My family jumped on the first flight last night. I didn’t get to see them before the game, but I did after, so it was emotional.”
Angels manager Ron Washington believes that Aldegheri's debut and performance will serve as inspiration for more players from Italy and other countries to move toward MLB.
“No doubt,” Washington said. “I've spent some time in Italy doing baseball clinics and they're baseball-starved over there. So I think after tonight, there are going to be some more viewers from Italy."
In the minors this year, Aldegheri recorded a 3.59 ERA with 134 strikeouts, 41 walks, and three home runs allowed across 95.1 innings in 19 games.
Aldegheri is the first of two Angels' prospects being called up alongside Calden Dana, who is only 20 years old. He is set to make his MLB debut on Sunday against the Mariners to wrap up the series.
“There’s more young kids coming,” Washington said. “But I thought he did a good job and it would’ve been a different story if we made a play behind him in the first. But he got us through five and made some adjustments.”
Aldegheri's debut means that over 20 countries are now represented in MLB. This includes Aruba, Australia, The Bahamas, Brazil, Canada, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Cuba, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Germany, Guam, Honduras, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Puerto Rico, South Africa, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States, and Venezuela.
More Angels: Where Does Los Angeles' Mike Trout Rank Among Baseball's 500-Homer Candidates?