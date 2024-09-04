Angels' Ron Washington Defends Intentionally Walking Shohei Ohtani: 'The Right Thing to Do'
There's an old saying that's been applied across a variety of sports: never let the other team's best player beat you.
That is what Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington opted for in the 10th inning of a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday at Angel Stadium.
Miguel Rojas knocked in the go-ahead run with a single to make it 3-2 Dodgers. After Shohei Ohtani got the intentional pass, Betts stepped up and smashed a three-run homer off Roansy Contreras. That blast was Betts’ fifth homer in just 21 games since coming back from a broken hand.
The decision Washington made to walked Ohtani was difficult to make, but he stood behind it in his postgame press conference.
“I wasn’t going to let Ohtani swing there, and I have all the respect in the world for Mookie Betts,” Washington said. “Just was hoping that Contreras could make a pitch and get a ground ball and get us a double play to keep the game at one. First pitch, he left in the middle of the plate and up. Mookie didn’t miss. That’s what he gets paid for.”
There are no regrets for Washington, who managed to limit Ohtani to one hit — a triple against starting pitcher Reid Detmers.
“I’m mostly good tonight," Washington said. "I wouldn’t have been able to sleep good if I had pitched to Ohtani and he’d have done some damage. It was just the right thing to do. It’s no disrespect to Mookie. None at all. I know who he is. I know who Freddie Freeman is, too. He got us. I was just hoping Contreras could make a pitch and get us the ground ball.”
Before the game, Washington said he loved going up against Ohtani but was hoping his guys could keep him in check.
"A special ball player,” Washington said of Ohtani. “So every time you get a chance to be on the same field with him, you try to keep your jaw up, because he can do some things out there that make it fall. I just hope we can keep our jaw up instead of watching him and have it fall.”
After the game, his feelings didn't change. Washington was thrilled with how his team fought and the atmosphere of the stadium contributed you to the game.
“I know it was awesome for my team to be playing in this type of atmosphere,” Washington said, “because this is playoff atmosphere, so they get a chance to see what it feels like, because one day they’ll be there.”