Angels to DFA Maligned Infielder Among Sweeping Roster Changes: Report
The Angels are designating infielder Luis Guillorme for assignment among a series of big roster moves Friday.
As previously reported, the Angels are calling up former Notre Dame standout Niko Kavadas to make his major league debut.
The team is also designating Willie Calhoun for assignment while giving Jack López his first chance with a major league team since his brief cup of coffee with the Boston Red Sox.
Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group was the first to report Friday that Guillorme is also being designated for assignment.
Guillorme, 29, is hitting .218 with eight runs, six RBIs, a .285 on-base percentage and .290 slugging percentage in 124 at-bats this season, his first with the Angels.
The Angels acquired Guillorme from the Braves on May 9. Known primarily for his glove, he was an occasional target of criticism from manager Ron Washington.
After a recent loss to the Nationals, Washington criticized Guillorme for not handling a critical 10th-inning line drive off the bat of Alex Call, telling reporters "this is the big leagues."
When Guillorme failed to execute a squeeze bunt in a May game, Washington barely hid his displeasure with the veteran, saying "it wasn't anything I did wrong" in calling for the bunt.
A former 10th-round draft pick out of Coral Springs Charter High School in 2013 by the New York Mets, Guillorme spent the first six seasons of his major league career (2018-23) in Queens. A free agent after last season, Guillorme signed on with the division-rival Braves.
In Atlanta, Guillorme played just nine games, batting .150. He was one of many veteran position players the Angels offerd a second chance to this season after they were cut early in the baseball calendar, including Niko Goodrum, Keston Hiura, and others.
Guillorme managed to fill a depth role on the Angels' infield even as the team's fortunes in the American League West and Wild Card races sank. Now, they'll move on from both Guillorme and Calhoun — who's now looking for his fifth organization in the last three seasons — and get a look at some fresh faces.
Calhoun, 29, accumulated 254 plate appearances over 68 games and slashed .245/.315/.380 with five home runs and 20 runs batted in.
After being drafted as the 316th overall pick in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB draft, the Boston Red Sox traded Kavadas to the Angels in exchange for right-handed pitcher Luis García at the trade deadline.
López re-signed with the Angels on a minor league deal after spending the entire 2023 season with Triple-A Salt Lake. He has played 104 Triple-A games this year, hitting 12 home runs and slashing .274/.333/.421.