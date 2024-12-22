Angels' Ron Washington Provides Huge Update on Mike Trout Heading Into 2025
Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington gave a huge update on superstar Mike Trout's status for next season.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Trout had a trying 2024 season as he was plagued by injury. On July 23, Trout began a minor-league rehab assignment with the Salt Lake Bees. Although he was scheduled to play five innings, Trout exited after just one at-bat due to soreness in his knee.
On Aug. 1, the Angels announced Trout tore his meniscus in his left knee for the second time and would miss the rest of the year. The center fielder underwent surgery soon after. Prior to his injury, the 32-year-old slashed .220/.325/.541 and hit 10 home runs.
Earlier this year, Trout said he'd be willing to move to a corner outfielder spot or become a designated hitter next year.
“We’ll definitely try to explore every option to keep me out there," he said.
Trout has played just 266 of 648 games between 2021-24, which is less than 50 percent of the season. The oft-injured star is now considering a position switch in order to combat his health issues, but the idea hasn't been formally discussed.
"We haven't discussed that yet," Washington said of Trout's position switch. "Really busy trying to see what our team is going to look like and trying to put it together before spring training. And then if we get into spring training, and there's things that need to be done, we'll do them then. But we certainly haven't sit down and had that discussion."
While there may be uncertainty with Trout's position for next season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian has been busy this offseason.
"We are busy. What we accomplished in '24, we certainly want to be better in '25," Washington said. "I'm so happy that Perry jumped on it right away and made us better right away. That's all you want to do is get better."
The Angels have been extremely aggressive this offseason adding two starting pitchers in Kyle Hendricks and Yusei Kikuchi. The Halos have also added catcher Travis D'Arnaud, infielder Scott Kingery, infielder Kevin Newman, and outfielder Jorge Soler.
