Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington is with the team ahead of their series against the Texas Rangers on Monday.
This is the first time he's visited his team since the Angels announced he would miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The Angels originally stated he would be out indefinitely June 20, but revealed he'd be out all year a week later.
Washington told reporters he underwent heart surgery, which caused him to be placed on medical leave. After eight weeks of recovery, the Angels skipper said he feels great and plans to be watch the Angels in Anaheim in September.
He also revealed he has stopped smoking and is eating healthier.
“Health is the most important thing," Angels general manager Perry Minasian said after the decision. "I’m not letting him manage until he’s 100%. Wash will be around, but he won’t be in the dugout.”
Bench coach Ray Montgomery has temporarily taken over the hot seat in Washington's place. Washington took over as the Halos' manager ahead of the 2024 season, however his inaugural year didn't quite go according to plan. The Halos had the worst season in franchise history, going 63-99 and narrowly avoiding the franchise's first 100-loss season.
When Washington took his leave, the Angels were just three games out of a Wild Card spot and three games below .500. Now, they are eight games under .500 and are well out of Wild Card contention at 8.5 games back.
The Halos have a club option to bring Washington back in 2026, however whether or not they will choose to keep him is another story. Washington had the club playing good baseball for the first couple months of the season, and the presence of a respected figure like Washington would definitely help out the Halos' youth.
The Angels opening game against the Texas Rangers comes on Monday at 5:05 p.m. PT. Montgomery seems to have conceded the Angels won't be making the postseason once again.
“(The) reality of it is, we still have 30 games, and most are against contending teams,” Montgomery said. “I think the environments we’re going to be in are going to be great. And we talk about playing in those moments before you get there the next year, you’ve already experienced it when it comes time for us.”
