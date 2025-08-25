Angels Make Roster Move Ahead of AL West Battle vs Rangers
The Los Angeles Angels have recalled right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman from Triple-A Salt Lake, the team announced.
Additionally, the Angels placed left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson on the paternity list.
Bachman is sporting a 5.02 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 1.465 WHIP across 14.1 innings of work in the big leagues this season. At Triple-A Salt Lake, the right-hander has an impressive 0.44 ERA with 21 strikeouts across 20.1 innings pitched.
Bachman made his return to MLB this season after not having taken the mound since July 3, 2023. It's been quite the journey for the right-hander, who spent all of 2024 in the minors after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.
This spring, Bachman was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, an issue involving compression between a person’s top rib and his collarbone. The right-hander made his first MLB appearance in nearly two years this June.
Bachman tossed a scoreless inning against the Baltimore Orioles upon his return to the big leagues. In his last five outings for the Halos, the right-hander hasn't allowed a run in three of them.
This story will be updated...