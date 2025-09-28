Angels' Ron Washington Wants to Have Conversation With Arte Moreno
Sam Blum of The Athletic recently interviewed longtime MLB coach Ron Washington in what was a very fascinating feature.
Washington was the manager of the Los Angeles Angels this year before having to leave midseason due to a medical issue. It was reported that Washington underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery a few months ago. Now back and fully healthy, Washington seemingly would love to return and manage the Halos next season.
However, that's far from a certainty. It's unknown as to which direction the Angels will go. Washington could very well end up returning to his post — though the Halos also could pivot elsewhere based on the direction of owner Arte Moreno. Washington revealed that he would love a sit down with the team's owner.
“I was hoping I’d get to see (Angels owner Arte Moreno) this homestead, but he hasn’t made it here yet to the game. I just want to sit down and talk baseball with him. I’ll let them decide if I’m the guy to lead the club.”
According to Blum, Washington hasn't seen Moreno recently, and has not spoken to general manager Perry Minasian about what the future may hold in regards to his position.
More news:Angels Hitting Coach Hopes Team Strikes Out Less Next Year
While Washington's health at age 73 may be an issue, the manager isn't worried about being ready to take on the rigors of the position.
“My health is very important. But I don’t think my health is going to have anything to do with me getting back," Washington said. "I’ll be fully ready to get back. I have no doubt about that. It’s just a matter of Perry and the owner making a decision. We’re close to figuring it out. And I know I can help get them over the hump. What happened to me shouldn’t stop me from helping them get over the hump. I’m gonna be recovered.”
Washington has a sterling reputation as a developmental coach. He loves being hands-on in terms of hitting grounders during training while also working with the younger players on positioning and fielding drills.
A true teacher of the game, he appeared to be a great fit for this group given the team's young age and Washington's proclivity for player development.
It'll be interesting to see whether he's given the chance to work again with this group.
Latest Halos News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.