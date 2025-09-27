Angels Hitting Coach Hopes Team Strikes Out Less Next Year
The Los Angeles Angels have had one of the most exciting offenses in baseball this season, but hitting coach Johnny Washington believes they can get even better if they can avoid striking out.
The Angels have hit 225 home runs this season, which ranks them fourth in MLB in that regard. On the flip side, they strike out more often than any other team at a 27.1 percent clip.
“The players aren’t trying to strike out,” Washington said. “It’s one of those years where, obviously, we’ve struck out a bunch as a group. My hope is that we get better.”
The Angels' power clearly isn't lacking given their results this season, but striking out has been their Achilles heel. Three players with more than 200 plate appearances have a strikeout rate higher than 30 percent, and Jorge Soler is sitting just shy of that mark at 29.8 percent.
The closest team to the Angels when it comes to strikeout percentage is the Colorado Rockies, who strike out 25.9 percent of the time. The Angels have eight players with 200 or more plate appearances with a strikeout rate higher than that.
A consequence of the Halos' constant striking out is their low on-base percentage. Their .298 mark ranks third worst in MLB, and their record on the season reflects their inability to get runners on.
“I think the real value is, can we create more opportunities to get on base?” Washington said. “I think that’s where the real value lies. And cutting down on strikeouts, I think, is a focus for all players and coaches across the game.”
If the Angels were to cut down on the strikeouts, they would be able to make more use of the home runs they seem to crush every game. While the Angels have one of the lowest batting averages on balls in play across MLB, it is still more than .050 higher than their team batting average, which is also the second-worst in the league.
If the Angels can put the ball into play more often and avoid falling behind in the count, they would be quite an exciting offense.
