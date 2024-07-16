Angels' Second-Round Pick in MLB Draft Faces Unusual Pressure
The Angels selected right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson with the 75th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft. Whoever the Angels tabbed with the pick was going to face an unusual source of pressure heading into his first professional season.
When the reigning American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, joined the Dodgers in free agency, the Angels were given a compensatory pick in exchange — No. 75 overall. They used that pick on Johnson.
Fairly or unfairly, he's the Angels' only tangible return for six years of employing Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani has become the face of MLB, picking up where he left off with the Angels in his first season in Los Angeles. A four-time All-Star, Ohtani is now a frontrunner for the 2024 National League MVP award. Ohtani leads both leagues in several batting metrics and was recently named as a starter for the 2024 MLB All-Star game. The designated hitter also earned his third consecutive Best Major League Baseball Player ESPY award this year.
Fortunately for the rookie, Ohtani has not pitched this season, leaving less room for comparison between the two. The last time Ohtani pitched was in 2023, where he posted a 10-5 record across 23 appearances. He posted a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts and 55 walks. Batters averaged .184 against him as he allowed only 46 earned runs in 132 innings.
Johnson had an 11-3 record in his senior season. Across 106 innings with the Patriots, Johnson pitched a 2.21 ERA with 151 stirkeouts and 14 walks. In his senior season at Dallas Baptist University, Johnson was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Year.
The rookie reportedly throws five different pitches, relying mostly on a fastball that can reach triple-digit speed and a slider while also mixing in a curveball and cutter.
Johnson not only faces the pressure of filling Ohtani's shoes, he also is the younger brother of M.D. Johnson — a pitcher for the Miami Marlins' Double-A affiliate.