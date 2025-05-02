Angels Placing Mike Trout on Injured List With Knee Injury
The Angels have decided the knee injury that sidelined right fielder Mike Trout on Wednesday will require a trip to the injured list.
Manager Ron Washington told reporters after the Angels' 10-4 loss Thursday that Trout will be placed on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise in his left knee.
Trout, 33, left in the third inning of Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. He did not play Thursday against the Tigers, the first game he's missed this season.
“When it happened, I knew it was like a weird feeling, but now after getting treatment and stuff, it actually feels a little better,” Trout told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group. “Hopefully it just was little scar tissue breaking up, or just a little jammed.”
Trout said he would "see how it feels" after arriving at the ballpark Thursday before deciding whether or not to play in the series opener against Detroit.
Trout's latest injury happened almost one year to the day of the left meniscus tear he suffered on April 29, 2024 — a game that ultimately proved to be his last of the 2024 season.
Although Trout would recuperate from that injury in time to go out on a minor league rehab assignment last July, he suffered a torn left meniscus in that game too, and underwent season-ending surgery.
The three-time MVP has been largely absent from baseball for the past three seasons as he has dealt with a slew of injuries. This spring, the Angels moved Trout from center field to right field in an effort to preserve his health.
Wednesday's injury could have happened regardless of a position switch. He reacted gingerly after running out a ground ball early in the Angels' 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners and was subsequently replaced by a pinch hitter.
Trout has lost most of the last two seasons, and about half of 2022, to various injuries. That troubling trend has put a damper on what is likely a Hall of Fame career. The three-time American League MVP is attempting to return to the form that allowed him to make 11 consecutive AL All-Star teams from 2012-23.
But Trout was off to a slow start, slashing .179/.264/.462 while playing in each of the Angels' first 29 games. Other than his nine home runs and 18 RBIs, Trout had done little to kindle memories of his prolific peak.
Trout was fortunate to avoid any structural damage with his latest injury, but Washington told reporters Thursday "he'll need some rest."
