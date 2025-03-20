Angels Sign Former Mets, Nationals Utility Man in Free Agency
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Angels signed Travis Blankenhorn to a minor league deal, per The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. The pact was not widely known, but became apparent when Blankenhorn appeared on the Angels' lineup card this spring.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline
The 28-year-old adds a level of versatility to the organization as he can play second, third, and in the outfield. If he shows promise, there's a chance Blankenhorn could get time at any of those positions if starters battle injuries throughout the season.
Blankenhorn has made big league appearances throughout the past five seasons; however, he has not surpassed even 40 appearances in any of those five campaigns.
In 100 trips to the plate scattered across five seasons, Blankenhorn has slashed 154/.230/.264.
Blankenhorn's largest sample size is evidently in the minors, where he's logged 3,445 minor league plate appearances and slashed .256/.333/.456. From 2021-24, he has 74 home runs and a 10.3 percent walk rate.
The former third-round pick was most recently called up by the Washington Nationals, but hit .129 in 13 games. Blankenhorn was outrighted off the roster and elected free agency in September.
Blankenhorn has spent time with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Nationals.
Now, Blankenhorn has a chance to make an impact in Anaheim with the Angels.
More news: Angels Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Suffers Unfortunate Mini Setback
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.