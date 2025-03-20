Angels Sign Former Mets, Nationals Utility Man in Free Agency

Yes, that's Travis Blankenhorn. Apparently the Angels signed him to a minor league deal on March 6.



Former 3rd-round pick who has bounced around for cups of coffee in different orgs. He has a career .494 OPS in MLB. Last year with WAS AAA, he had an .820 OPS. Plays 2B, 3B, OF https://t.co/JxhS2vv8BT