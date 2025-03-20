Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline
The Los Angeles Angels are facing quite a few setbacks to their infield this offseason with Opening Day right around the corner.
One of the biggest injuries the Halos are dealing with is shortstop Zach Neto, who's going to start the season on the injured list due to a November shoulder surgery.
Per The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Neto was scheduled to start making throws from shortstop to first base earlier this week. After that part of the rehab, the 24-year-old will move to facing live pitching.
Neto noted that he is unsure when he will start with the live pitching, but is expected to be back sometime in April. This will be a major step in returning to the diamond, but with something as key as a shoulder injury — especially to a shortstop — rushing back to major league action doesn't seem like the wisest course of action.
The lack of depth for the Angels got a little worse after acquiring southpaw reliever Angel Perdomo, but designating recently acquired infielder Scott Kingery in the process.
There have been more positive updates to the Halos' infield like Yoan Moncada — who has been dealing with a bruised thumb — claiming he will be good to go by Opening Day, despite not throwing or hitting since his diagnosis.
“I feel like I’m going to be ready for Opening Day,” Moncada said. “That’s what I’m aiming for right now. That’s my mindset.”
Another veteran in the infield, Luis Rengifo, was in danger of also starting the season on the IL, but has been looking great on his road to recovery from hamstring tightness.
He made his return Monday, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and stolen base. Manager Ron Washington was elated upon seeing Rengifo back in action.
“You see him steal that base?”Washington said Monday.“He’s ramping it up. He’s feeling good. Just hope he can stay on the program we’ve got him on and he should be ready for Opening Day if we have no setbacks.”
