Angels Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Suffers Unfortunate Mini Setback
The Los Angeles Angels have been battling injuries for what seems like the entirety of spring.
This is not great news for a team looking to get back into the contending conversation, but this latest setback is to a pitcher that has yet to touch the mound in an Angels jersey.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Doesn't Know When He'll Take Next Big Step in Recovery Timeline
Robert Stephenson was acquired by the Halos in January 2024, inking a three-year, $33 million deal after proving himself as one of the league's most dominant relievers in the second half of 2023.
That April, Stephenson was forced to undergo Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for what turned into the Angels' lowest winning percentage season in franchise history.
As is the theme with various MLB stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mookie Betts, Stephenson has reported an illness this spring which has stalled his rehab.
After 11 months since the surgery, the right-hander confirmed he had lost six pounds due to the bug that is making its way around spring training facilities.
That's not to say that there has been zero progress in Stephenson's road back to the mound.
More news: Angels Farm System Gets Brutal Ranking By MLB Insiders
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that Stephenson's fastball is up to 92 mph and, next week, he is scheduled to begin throwing breaking balls and changeups during his bullpen sessions.
Next month, which will mark a calendar year since the surgery, Stephenson is slated to start facing hitters.
A current member of the 60-day injured list, the team hopes Stephenson will return sometime at the end of May.
Stephenson spent the first five seasons of his MLB life as a member of the Cincinnati Reds and later bounced from the Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Tampa Bay Rays.
The midseason trade from the Pirates to Tampa Bay ended up being one that would alter his baseball career for good.
Starting out the 2023 campaign with a 5.14 ERA, the midseason trade to the Rays saw 42 appearances with an ERA of 2.35 hurling 60 strikeouts to just eight walks.
His previous career-low ERA was 3.13 back in 2021.
Although it was just half a season, it brought down his 5.14 ERA to start the year to a dominant 3.10 before signing his deal with the Angels. Stephenson will do everything he can to get back to that summer of 2023 form and look to do it in a Halos jersey.
More news: Luis Rengifo Reveals His Opening Day Status For Angels
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.