Angels Sign Former Rangers Journeyman Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels added former Texas Rangers journeyman pitcher Shaun Anderson on a minor league deal, according to the transaction tracker on MLB.com.
Anderson was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake but has been in big league camp as a non-roster invitee.
The 30-year-old served as a swingman last season, making six major league appearances with the Rangers and Marlins. Across 16.1 innings of work, he surrendered 15 earned runs, resulting in a rough 8.27 ERA.
Across 19 outings in Triple-A last season, including nine starts, he logged 63 innings with a solid 3.00 ERA. He also posted an impressive 23.4 percent strikeout rate alongside a low 5.9 percent walk rate.
Anderson has shown promise in the minors for some time, but his success hasn’t fully carried over to the majors. Including last season’s limited action, he has pitched 152 big league innings with a 6.10 ERA, a 16.5 percent strikeout rate, and an 8.9 percent walk rate.
However, over the past four years in the minors, he has thrown 226.1 innings, posting a 3.62 ERA with a 20.9 percent strikeout rate and a 7.6 percent walk rate.
Anderson has been a starter for the majority of his career but moved to the bullpen in 2020.
In late May, the Rangers designated Anderson for assignment and the Marlins picked him up. Because of his history as a starter, Miami turned to Anderson for the first start in years against the Washington Nationals in June. It was also his debut with the Marlins.
What started out promising, quickly went sideways.
Anderson began the game with two scoreless innings but his start began to crumble in the third. He allowed seven runs on 10 hits (including a three-run homer) without recording an out in the inning as the Marlins lost, 8-1.
The right-hander was sent outright to Triple-A in November and opted for free agency shortly after.
Since being drafted in 2016 by the Boston Red Sox, Anderson has logged brief stints with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers (twice), Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican League and the Kia Tigers of the KBO League. Most recently, Anderson pitched for the Miami Marlins last season.
Anderson pitched collegiately at Florida where he was utilized as both a starter and a reliever.
