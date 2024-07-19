Angels Sign Seventh-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal

Beavs get a B1G series win over the fan club on the back of a B1G outing from Jacob Kmatz and a B1G save by Bridger Holmes. On offense, Elijah Hainline had a B1G go-ahead 2 rbi single in a the bottom of the 8th in front of a B1G Goss Stadium crowd. pic.twitter.com/FlOmiXoAP5