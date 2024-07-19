Angels Sign Seventh-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
Oregon State right-handed pitcher Bridger Holmes was selected in the seventh round, 202nd overall, by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Holmes signed with the Angels on Thursday for $215,000, less than the projected $286,200 slot value, per Carlos Collazo of Baseball America.
Holmes was the fourth Oregon State player selected in this year's draft. The first three were Travis Bazzana (No. 1 overall, Cleveland Guardians), right-handed pitcher Aiden May (No. 70 overall, Miami Marlins), and right-handed pitcher Jacob Kmatz (No. 157 overall, Tampa Bay Rays).
The North Bend, Oregon native had a fantastic season for the Beavers. He transferred from Feather RIver Junior College and was named an All-American by four different outlets. He was also an All-Pac-12 first-team selection.
The right-hander is a special pitcher. He releases from a sidearm slot and his slider is what put him on OSU's radar. The pitch sits in the high 70s to 80 mph range and generates up to 29 inches of horizontal break and up to 3,000 RPMs, as reported by Oregon State’s Dam Analytics Twitter account.
The 6-foot-4 reliever made 26 appearances, the most of any Beaver pitcher during the 2024 season. Holmes held a 1.93 ERA out of the bullpen for OSU, striking out 47 batters in 32.2 innings. He finished with a 3-4 record and 13 saves.