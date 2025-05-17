Angels Slugger Suffers Injury, Status for Saturday's Game vs Dodgers Uncertain
The Los Angeles Angels got their offense really going against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, though it seems that they may be down a key bat come Saturday's game.
According to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register, third baseman Yoan Moncada reportedly injured his thumb on Friday against the Dodgers, which caused him to leave the game.
Angels manager Ron Washington has said that these re-aggravations will occur when Moncada swings and misses, according to Fletcher, and now it is a "wait and see" for Saturday's game.
Moncada had just come back from a sprained right thumb injury, which caused him to miss a month on the injured list. He had gotten off to a strong start in his return, giving the lineup a much-needed spark.
In the game, Moncada hit a crucial two-run home run off Dodgers pitcher Dustin May. Since his return, he has hit three home runs and raised his WAR to 0.5 due to the offensive production he has generated.
His wRC+ also increased to 132, positioning his run creation rate at an impressive above-average level, a feat that only a few Angels have achieved so far.
Even though his sample size is small due to the missed games, he has done well in avoiding bad pitches, walking at a high rate, and getting his barrel to the ball effectively.
At age 29, Moncada was acquired via free agency as a reclamation project, having struggled to live up to his lofty potential with the Chicago White Sox.
Based on his production up until this point, he has seemingly done so, providing significant value to any roster as a switch-hitting slugger.
Hopefully, Moncada can get healthy soon, as he has proven to be key to the Angels' offensive production and could help turn the season around for the Halos.
