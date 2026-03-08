How the World Baseball Classic is Impacting Angels Spring Training

Having nine players leave an organization for the middle part of camp will have an impact on a team in multiple areas. At this stage of the Cactus League play the team is juggling the logistics of limiting innings for starters while ensuring they have enough players at the stadium to get through the game.

With some players on the roster bubble, being able to evaluate them side by side is critical. For the players firmly on the roster, the chance to play at game speed this early can only help them be better prepared for Opening Day.

Yoan Moncada's absence is opening up opportunities for other players.

Yoan Moncada will be the Opening Day third baseman if he is healthy. Given his injury history that is not a given. However, him getting extra at bats in a live game environment is a great way for him to prepare for the season.

Back in Angels camp there's an interesting roster battle between Adam Frazier, Christian Moore, Vaughn Grissom, and Oswald Peraza for roster spots. At best there will be room for three of them. The Angels are using Moncada's absence to give these players extra at bats with most spending time at third base this week.

This is a big help to the Angels as they get more data on which to make the final roster cutdowns.

Sam Aldegheri and Samy Natera Jr. get to state their case on a big stage.

Aldegheri and Natera Jr. are on the outside looking in and would receive limited looks in camp. However, both are pitching in meaningful games in the World Baseball Classic and should face better competition than they would in the Cactus League.

Natera came into a close game for Team Mexico on Friday and pitched against the Dodgers early enough in a game that the Dodgers still had notable names in the lineup. He pitched a scoreless inning against the World Series champions.

Aldegheri got the start for Italy against Brazil and pitched four and two thirds innings. He would not have gotten that opportunity in camp. He racked up 8 strikeouts and did not surrender a run.

Both are longshots to break camp with the Angels but having success against WBC good competition in live game environments can only elevate their status within the organization.

Yusei Kikuchi's absence is proving how thin the Angels depth is.

At best Angels fans can hope for a solid 1-2 punch of Kikuchi and Jose Soriano. As of now there is no clear cut fifth starter nor is there any AAA depth that appears ready to step up when injuries happen.

The Angels desperately need to add to the rotation. Hopefully there's some money coming from the newly announced Angels netword. This pitching staff minus Kikuchi looks absolutely dreadful.

As with Moncada's absence, this is giving the Angels more time to evaluate players like Jack Kochanowicz and and Mitch Farris. Koch has looked decent, but Farris has not. Hopefully the Angels welcome back Kikuchi after the Classic and add an arm to help the team win.