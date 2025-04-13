Mike Trout Makes First Comments on Incident With Fan After Angels 4-1 Win Over Astros
Los Angels Angels superstar Mike Trout was visibly frustrated after getting a ball ripped out of his glove by a Houston Astros fan. Trout attempted to make a leaping catch near the stands to end the inning, but it was ultimately ruled a foul ball after the fan interference.
Read more: Fan Rips Out Ball From Angels Superstar Mike Trout's Glove, Gets Escorted Out
The 33-year-old made his first comments on the incident Saturday night.
“They were really apologetic,” Trout said to The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Obviously, didn’t really affect the game. I got a kid myself. That kid was probably 9 years old… They’re really nice people.”
While it was initially speculated that Trout had made the catch, he revealed that the ball hit the fan's fingers before he caught it. Therefore, the play was not overturned.
The umpires also explained to Trout that once the ball is over the railing, the crowd is allowed to reach for it.
Trout took the time to meet with the fan, Jared Whalen, and his son following the Angels' win in Houston. The three-time MVP took a photo with them and even gifted Whalen's son a bat.
Read more: Angels' Mike Trout Signs Ball For Astros Fan and His Son, Despite Earlier Interference
According to Trout, Whalen was extremely apologetic and he did not think the incident was out of malicious intent.
More news: Mike Trout Predicted to Win Shocking Award This Year for Angels
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.