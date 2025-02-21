MLB Insider Provides Unfortunate Update on Angels’ Free Agency Plans
The Los Angeles Angels' roster could use a few more additions before Opening Day, but the latest update regarding the team's free agency plans doesn't exude much confidence for fans.
MLB insider Robert Murray said the Angels likely won't ink another deal before the season begins.
"Last podcast I mentioned the Angels were in the bullpen market and that I would not be surprised if they ultimately landed a reliever," Murray said. "My understanding now is I'd be pretty surprised if that ultimately happened. I don't think Arte Moreno is gonna be in a position where he wants to spend that much more, if any, at all this offseason. I think the roster as it is very likely to remain the same. But obviously, things can change just like that with Arte. He's about as volatile as any owner in baseball. But my understanding now is it's looking pretty unlikely for that to happen."
Angels owner Arte Moreno discussed the team's free agency intentions in a recent interview with The Orange County Register.
“I was not interested in spending $200 million,” Moreno said. “We needed too many things to spend $200 million.”
Nevertheless, Moreno appeared to take (partial) responsibility for the team's decade-long struggles.
“At the end of the day, it’s probably me,” Moreno said. “I can spend the money on (Mike) Trout, but I can’t go in and bat for him. I can spend money on a pitcher, but I can’t tell you how his health is going to be or whether he’s going to keep us in the game or are our guys going to hit?
“At the end of the day, is somebody going to come in here and spend $100 million more? Is it going to make a difference right now? They have to pick the right players and you’ve got to be healthy and they’ve got to play together.”
