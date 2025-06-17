Angels' Struggling Pitcher Believes He's Getting Unlucky
Just weeks ago, Tyler Anderson seemed to have found his rhythm, turning in one dependable start after another. Early in the season, his pitches induced grounders and lazy fly balls that reliably found gloves.
Lately, the Angels’ left-hander has seen his fortunes reverse.
“I feel like everything right now is a hit,” Anderson admitted to reporters after his last start over the weekend, via The Orange County Register.
For pitchers like Anderson — who thrive on location, movement, and deception rather than overpowering velocity — success hinges on small margins. That balance seems to have vanished.
“Earlier in the year, if they hit balls, they were at guys," Anderson said. "Now, every ball that gets put in play is a hit."
The shift has left him questioning whether the difference is truly in the execution or just the ball not landing in his favor.
In Anderson's most recent start, the left-hander surrendered six runs over five innings, including a two-run homer on a changeup. His season ERA is up to 4.44, when it sat at 2.58 just a month ago.
While Anderson is struggling to find his groove in the strike zone, he is hopeful that the baseball will start landing back where it needs to.
“Right now I feel like I’m pitching better than it shows, to me anyway,” he said. “Staying in the strike zone. I’m making good, for the most part, good pitches. Not all of them, but you’re not going to be perfect 100%. But it just feels like everything right now is falling."
Anderson has emerged as a key subject of trade speculation as the Angels weigh their options ahead of the deadline. In the final year of his three-year, $39 million contract, he presents an appealing option for teams in search of a reliable, strike-throwing starter to bolster their rotation.
His veteran presence, combined with a composed demeanor in high-pressure situations, makes him a valuable asset — especially for contenders eyeing stability down the stretch.
