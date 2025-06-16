Angels Star Outfielder Linked to NL West Powerhouse in Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Angels are in a bit of a weird spot.
The Halos coming into Wednesday night (33-34) were only 3.5 games back of first-place Houston in a crowded AL West. Winning seven of their last ten ballgames, the Angels are now also only 2.5 games back of a wild-card spot.
There's a world where the Angels could 'go for it' by enhancing their roster at the trade deadline. The division figures to be hotly contested all year long without a real elite team. L.A. has overachieved to this point and, for the first time in recent memory, has actual playoff aspirations.
At the same time, is this 'decent' start simply fool's gold? A conversation must be had that centers around pivoting the other direction by trading veterans off to a hot start as a way to further build the farm system and collection of good, young players.
Outfielder Taylor Ward is atop that list as a veteran player that presumably will draw interest from other teams across the league.
The San Diego Padres, in particular, are a ballclub with high aspirations and below-average play in the outfield (particularly in left field). Could the 31-year-old slugger be someone the Friars could target in a deal with the Halos? Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times believes that Ward could be a good fit further down south with the NL West juggernaut.
"The Padres’ catchers have a negative WAR. So do their left fielders, and their .248 on-base percentage is the lowest among any team’s left fielders. The Angels’ Taylor Ward would be a nice fit here. A.J. Preller, the Padres’ president of baseball operations, is the rare executive who trades actual prospects. He’ll make the Padres better in the seven weeks between now and the trading deadline."
On the year, Ward is hitting .204 with 18 homers and 46 runs batted in. While Ward grades out as a below-average outfielder from a defensive standpoint, he does slug with some real potency. Ward rarely chases, and when he does square the ball up, he ranks in the 87th percentile in this specific category (and in the 88th percentile in barrel percentage).
As it pertains to the Angels, Ward is not considered to be a long-term asset. It would make relative sense to get him out on the market in order to gauge what the interest may be throughout the list of contenders hoping to improve their teams.
