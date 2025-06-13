2 Angels Have Seen Their Trade Value 'Soar' as Deadline Nears
As the trade deadline approaches, two Los Angeles Angels in outfielder Taylor Ward and left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson find themselves in a precarious position amid the uncertainty of where the Halos stand in playoff contention.
If the Angels continue to win as they have in recent weeks, they may end up being buyers.
However, if the Halos begin to trend toward another losing season, they have plenty of players who could attract a significant haul at the deadline. Ward and Anderson may be the greatest.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand listed both players as those whose trade value has soared this season.
Ward has been a continuous point of conversation over the course of the season with many speculating that he would have been traded by this point in the year.
Despite the rumors, Ward has been one of the team's best hitters this season, hitting 18 home runs, 46 RBIs with an OPS of .731.
Anderson had a slow start to his tenure with the Angels, but he has recently pitched his way into trade relevance and onto the radar of several contending teams.
Now in his third season with Los Angeles, the veteran left-hander has emerged as one of the more reliable arms in their rotation. Over the course of 13 starts in 2025, Anderson has posted a 3.99 ERA, logging 70 innings and 57 strikeouts. In his most recent outing against the Seattle Mariners, Anderson struck out six batters and allowed eight hits over 4.1 innings.
While the appearance wasn’t his best, it still showcased his ability to generate swings and misses as well as limit damage under pressure. Even when not at his best, Anderson’s veteran savvy allows him to manage innings and avoid blowups — traits that are particularly valuable to teams looking for dependable mid-rotation arms in the postseason race.
Anderson and Ward aren't the only two Angels players being looked at as selling points for the team as next month's trade deadline nears. Insiders suggest that a few of the Halos' veterans whose contracts are expiring this offseason are drawing lots of interest from teams in playoff contention looking to round out their rosters.
As the trade buzz intensifies, Los Angeles may find themselves at the center of several negotiations that could reshape their roster for seasons to come.
