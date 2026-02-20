How to Watch (Some) Angels Spring Training Games

Yet another slap in the face was delivered to Angels fans by Arte Moreno and his henchmen John Carpino and Dennis Kuhl this week. No Angels games Spring Training games will be broadcast despite them already asking for $99.99 for a streaming service that initially promised to carry them.

If you were hoping to fill your afternoons with Angels games, you are out of luck. If you plunked down the Benjamin hoping to lock in the Cactus League action, you got taken. I'm in the latter bucket as I bought the package early on Thursday counting on using it to provide quality Angels coverage from now until the season starts.

To call this disappointing is an understatement. Hopefully Arte Moreno is preparing to sell the Angels.

Padres and Twins games are distributed by MLB and they will have games broadcast. In fact, 29 of the 30 MLB teams will broadcast some or all of their Spring Training games. Not the Angels.

But we can use those other feeds to catch a few Angels games thanks to modern technology.

If you have Sports Net LA, you can watch the following games:

February 21st vs. LA Dodgers

March 1st vs. LA Dodgers

March 22nd vs. LA Dodgers

March 23rd vs. LA Dodgers

March 24th vs. LA Dodgers

As of today the Angels are saying they will also broadcast the Freeway Series, but they also said Angels.TV was going to carry the Cactus League games. So believe it when you see it.

With the Dodgers being a local team, expect their games to be blacked out on the MLB app and MLB.TV if you live in the Angels home territory.

By using the MLB app you can likely watch the following games:

February 24th vs. Colorado Rockies

February 25th vs. San Diego Padres

March 3rd vs. Seattle Mariners

March 6th vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 19th vs. Guardians

Local blackout rules are generally eased for Spring Training games and most Spring Training games air for free on the MLB app and MLB.TV. If you have a subscription to MLB.TV you should be able to count on watching these games using the opponents broadcast. Even if not, you likely will be able to stream them.

It should be impossible for the Angels to blackout these broadcasts in their local territory because they are not broadcasting the games themselves. Blackouts exist to protect local broadcast rights, which don't exist for the Angels.

More opposing broadcasts will likely be added, but for now these games are confirmed as being broadcast.

MLB Network will probably show some Angels games.

Each season MLB Network plays hours of Spring Training games each day. Some are live and some are on delay. With MLB distributing games for a third of the league they have direct access to that programming.

Check your guide a few days in advance and look for the Angels. Games against fellow MLB produced teams like the Padres, Rangers, D'backs, and others are more likely to air live or end up on a replay.

This week's announcement was another lowlight in a time of seemingly endless lowlights. But with a little mindfulness, Angels fans should still be able to catch a handful of games prior to the Freeway Series.