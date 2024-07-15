Angels Take Flamethrowing College Pitcher On Day 1 of MLB Draft
The last time the Angels drafted a college pitcher in the early rounds of the amateur draft, he didn't spend much time in the minor leagues. Ben Joyce pitched all of 47 games across the Class-A and Double-A levels in 2022 and 2023, then skipped Triple-A to go directly to the majors.
One trait seemed to help Joyce along the fast track to the Angels' bullpen: a blazing fastball.
Now, Chris Cortez has entered the chat.
The Angels used their second-round draft pick Sunday on Cortez, a right-hander from Texas A&M, at No. 45 overall. Cortez coincidentally pitched for the team that lost to first-round pick Christian Moore’s Tennessee team in the College World Series final.
Cortez had a 2.78 earned-run average during his junior season, working as a reliever in 20 of 23 appearances. His sinker has been clocked in the triple digits.
The path for relief pitchers from the amateur levels to the majors can be shorter than it is for position players and starters, for whom a broad skill set is necessary. A relief pitcher with one or two quality pitches might not need as much fine-tuning in the minors. Joyce is the Angels' most recent example, but Sam Bachman (a 2021 first-round pick who debuted in 2023) is another.
Cortez, armed with a 101-mph sinker and an 88-mph slider, fits the profile for the fast track to the big leagues.
Whether or not his pitches can be effective against professional hitters remains to be seen, but it isn't hard to see the Angels' thought process behind their second-round pick. Cortez could find his way to Anaheim sooner rather than later.