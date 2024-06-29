Angels Target July Series For Jose Soriano's Return
There have been few bright spots in the Angels' season to this point. Jose Soriano's conversion from reliever to starter ranks high on a short list.
In 14 games (12 starts) this season, Soriano is 4-5 with a 3.48 ERA. He's struck out 60 batters in 72.1 innings and carries a miniscule 1.175 WHIP. Not bad for a pitcher who spent all of his debut season in the Angels' bullpen after being promoted directly to the big leagues from Double-A Rocket City.
More recently, Soriano made one of his best starts of the season June 12 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He tossed eight innings and allowed two runs, improving his record to 4-5 in the Angels' 8-3 win.
Unfortunately, the 25-year-old right-hander hasn't pitched since then because of an abdominal infection. The nature of such an illness has made it difficult to project when he'll return – it's not a 4-to-6 hamstring strain.
Friday, Angels manager Ron Washington provided some certainty around Soriano's timetable to return — and it sounds like the Angels won't have to wait long.
As relayed by Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, the Angels know Soriano will pitch next Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday against the Oakland A's. It's a soft landing for Soriano; the A's are 29-54 through Thursday — the second-worst record in the American League and the third-worst in MLB.
The A's haven't faced Soriano yet this season either, a situation that often puts the pitcher at an advantage. He'll join a rotation that for now includes Zach Plesac, Griffin Canning, and Tyler Anderson. The three veterans will start Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, respectively.
Davis Daniel likely earned at least one more start with his outstanding performance Thursday in his first major league start. The right-hander limited the Tigers to four hits in eight shutout innings, as the Angels cruised to a win in the series opener.
Having Soriano back next week will stabilize a rotation, and perhaps prevent the Angels from taxing their bullpen in a "bullpen game" the next time through the order. Roansy Contreras started and pitched three innings Wednesday, afte