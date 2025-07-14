Angels' Top Pick Reveals He Was Shocked to Get Selected No. 2 Overall
The Los Angeles Angels drafted right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
The Angels shocked the draft consensus by taking Bremner.
Many experts had the Halos taking another college arm like Kade Anderson or Liam Doyle, though the organization stuck to their own guns and chose the highest player on their board.
Draft aficionados were not the only people shocked on draft night — Bremner and his family were stunned when they received word about his selection.
“Definitely just overwhelmed with shock and emotion,” Bremner told Mike Digiovanna of the Orange County Register.
“I don’t think this was really something that we thought was a possibility up until recently. So it was definitely a shock, and that’s kind of the emotion coming out. But it’s also just a really emotional time for me and my family right now.”
Bremner fits the prototypical Angels draft pick, considering he is 21 years old and pitched three seasons for UC Santa Barbara.
The Angels tend to stray away from high school talent in the first round, opting for a more seasoned, ready-made prospect that has pitched at a higher level.
At six feet, four inches, Bremner throws his fastball around 95 mph, reaching up to 98 mph. He also throws an impressive changeup, which should be his money pitch throughout his career.
His pitch arsenal is his main weakness, since the only other pitch he throws is a slider, which is not yet sharp. As a major leaguer, pitch mix and variety are what differentiate the average from the good pitchers.
Still, Angels scouting director Tim McIlvaine believes that Bremner already has the stuff to get outs and should continue to develop.
“We’ve been following Tyler for years,” McIlvaine said. “We really like his changeup. We think it’s a pitch that whenever he’s in trouble, he can get outs with it.
"We like his fastball. He’s 6-4, and he’s gonna put on more weight still. There’s a lot you can really dream on.”
“It’s his third pitch, and it’s developing. There are days where he has it and it’s really good and he gets a lot of swing-and-miss with it, and there are other days where it’s still coming.”
