Angels Make Shocking Selection With Second Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Los Angeles Angels shocked the league, selecting 21-year-old Tyler Bremner out of UC Santa Barbara with the second overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Bremner was not expected to go until later in the first round.
The Angels had the highly-touted shortstop Ethan Holiday available on the board, along with left handed pitcher Kade Anderson on the board, as well.
MLB Pipeline ranked Bremner No. 18 overall in the 2025 MLB Draft. His selection matches the Angels' recent draft approach of taking older college pitchers who are more developed than prep school players.
Bremner is a right-handed pitcher who throws around 95 mpg on his fastball, which can reach 98 mph.
He also throws a slider and a changeup as his alternative pitches. According to his scouting report on MLB.com, his fastball grades 65 out of 80, his slider is a 50, and his changeup is a 65.
With only a three-pitch mix, Bremner will need to add another pitch or two if he wants to become a top-of-the-line starter.
ESPN compared the righty to Michael Wacha with more upside.
