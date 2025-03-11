Angels Top Pitching Prospect Says His Arm is 'Definitely Not Dead' Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Angels pitching prospect Caden Dana entered spring training fighting for a spot in the starting rotation.
On Saturday, the Angels reassigned him to minor league camp.
Despite what manager Ron Washington hinted at, it isn't because of his arm.
“My arm’s definitely not dead. I feel fine,” Dana said. “Coming out of the ’pen is a little different for me. I’m still trying to adjust to that. So keep working on it. Keep getting better.”
More news: Angels Make Massive Roster Cuts Involving 16 Players
Washington has seen Dana experience a rollercoaster ride this spring and suggested that mid-spring arm fatigue could be the culprit for some of his struggles.
This spring, Dana struggled with a 15.88 ERA across three outings and 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits, six walks, and 10 earned runs while recording six strikeouts.
His most recent outing was nothing short of a disaster. He gave up seven runs on five hits in one inning of work.
“I felt a little out of rhythm, obviously,” Dana said Thursday about his previous outing. “That’s the name of the game, throwing strikes — and that’s not what I did.”
The Angels were trying to figure out how to get Dana to settle in and have used him as both a starter and a reliever.
“I know I’m a starter,” said Dana. “I mean, I’m not going to be coming out of the ’pen too often. But for the time being, just kind of adjust to it mentally and physically. It’s definitely a different world coming out of the ’pen. I’ve experienced that now and I still believe in myself.”
Over three seasons in the minors, Dana has compiled a 12-12 record with a 3.01 ERA across 41 starts, tallying 244 strikeouts in 212.1 innings.
Dana did get the call up to the major leagues last season, earning his first victory with six innings of two-run ball against the Seattle Mariners at home. After that, his time with the big league club was a bit of a mess.
More news: Angels' Tim Anderson Reveals Difficult Family Issues Over Last Few Years
The Texas Rangers tagged him for three runs in the first inning and added two more in the second before he was pulled without recording an out in that frame.
A week later, he started strong against the Houston Astros, cruising through three innings before surrendering four runs on four hits in the fourth.
He has yet to appear in a Triple-A game which is where he should be starting the 2025 season.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.