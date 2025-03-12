Angels Make Decision on Offseason Acquisition's Status for Opening Day Roster

#Angels have signed RHP Shaun Anderson.



Anderson spent time with the Rangers and Marlins in 2024



FB/SI: 90-92 MPH 4seam has some cut

SL: 85-87 MPH is more cutterish when he throws it hard

CH: 84-86 MPH

Has also dabbles with a sweeper. pic.twitter.com/c5Jj0XkIfF