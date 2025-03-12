Angels Make Decision on Offseason Acquisition's Status for Opening Day Roster
The Los Angeles Angels made a surprising roster move on Tuesday, reassigning right-handed pitcher Shaun Anderson to minor league camp.
The team confirmed the news via a post on X.
Anderson has appeared in three games this spring and has a 1-0 record with a 3.00 earned run average. He gave up two earned run on five hits, walking one and striking out seven.
Last season, the 30-year-old split time between the Texas Rangers and Miami Marlins as a swingman, making six major league appearances. Over 16.1 innings, he struggled, allowing 15 earned runs for an 8.27 ERA.
In Triple-A, however, he was far more effective. Across 19 outings, including nine starts, he pitched 63 innings with a strong 3.00 ERA, striking out 23.4 percent of batters while keeping his walk rate low at 5.9 percent.
Despite showing promise in the minors, that success hasn’t fully translated to the big leagues. Across 152 career major league innings, he holds a 6.10 ERA with a 16.5 percent strikeout rate and an 8.9 percent walk rate.
Anderson is expected to start the 2025 season in Triple-A, with hopes of earning a call-up if the Angels need additional depth.
As a swing reliever, he has the flexibility to pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen or handle late-game situations. He doesn’t fit the mold of a traditional long reliever or a middle reliever but can adapt to various roles as needed.
Since being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2016, Anderson has spent time with multiple organizations, including the Minnesota Twins, Rangers (twice), Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies. He also had stints in the Mexican League with the Olmecas de Tabasco and in the KBO League with the Kia Tigers. Most recently, he pitched for the Marlins during the 2023 season.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.