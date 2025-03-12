Angels Manager Provides Huge Update on Luis Rengifo Injury, Opening Day Status
The Los Angeles Angels still have a couple of question marks regarding their starting lineup, but there is hope with manager Ron Washington's most recent update regarding Luis Rengifo.
Rengifo was penciled in as the starting second baseman, but a nagging hamstring issue has prevented him from participating most of the spring.
Despite only having two at-bats, Washington is optimistic that Rengifo can still be ready to go for Opening Day.
“As long as nothing happens between now and the end of spring, he should be there,” Washington said.
The infielder participated in Monday's workout and took some at-bats Tuesday against the Asian Breeze, a traveling team made up of mostly Japanese players.
Rengifo isn't worried about being ready for the season opener and neither is general manager Perry Minasian.
“Luis is feeling better,” Minasian said. “Obviously, he’s had a rough spring in the sense that he hasn't been able to play that much. It's been minor things, knock on wood. There's still plenty of time left. But we’ve got some players there, depending on how it shakes out, that we feel good about.”
Rengifo is shooting to have “18 to 20 at-bats" to get his timing down, but luckily, the Angels loaded up on depth this offseason and haven't missed a beat without him in the lineup.
Veteran minor league signings Tim Anderson, Scott Kingery, Carter Kieboom, and Yolmer Sánchez are all options to fill in if Rengifo has to start the season on the 10-day injured list. The team could also turn to its internal system, potentially calling up Kyren Paris or 2024 first-round pick Christian Moore, who has been getting work at both second and third base.
“With the talent [our young players] have, I think the sky's the limit,” Minasian said. “So does that happen this year? Does that happen next year? I don't know. Everybody has different time frames on different things, and you're going to go through some adversity. But again, I believe with the group we have and the group that's coming, and what we surrounded them with this offseason with the caliber of player and caliber of person, we're only hoping to enhance that particular group.”
Even before spring training started, Rengifo was already dealing with an injury concern, having undergone wrist surgery last August that ended his 2024 season early. The procedure cut short what had been his most productive year at the plate, as he posted a .300/.347/.417 slash line over 304 plate appearances.
