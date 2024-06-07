Angels Veteran Relishes Role as a Coach on the Field
It has been almost 40 years since baseball's last official player/manager roamed both a dugout and a field. Cincinnati Reds star Pete Rose was the last, serving in both capacities from 1984-86, before he removed himself from the 40-man roster to make room for pitcher Pat Pacillo.
The title of player/coach is mostly ceremonial now. (Fortunately for those who hold the capacity unofficially, they're all paid a players' salary under the terms of baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement.)
Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar figured to fit into this category when he was pulled off the scrap heap in April. Pillar had a .160 batting average when he was cut by the Chicago White Sox. For the Angels, he's been nothing less than a godsend, batting .368 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 23 games entering Friday's contest against the Houston Astros.
In the wake of an injury to Mike Trout, center field has been the least of the Angels' worries thanks to Pillar.
Still, Pillar knows his most valuable role on a young, rebuilding team like the Angels might be the "coach" part of his duties — as least as far as the long-term future of the franchise. Pillar told Trent Rush of the Under the Halo Podcast that he relishes his role as a coach on the field.
“Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy playing. I still enjoy competing. I love every opportunity I get to go roam the outfield, take at-bats for this team. I’m fortunate to be able to survive this game as long as I have, especially where I started this journey, to be able to have accomplished some pretty cool things in this game, to have survived this game almost 10 years, coming up on 10 years (in July), which is just going to be a pretty surreal day, something I’ll definitely enjoy, I’ll embrace, I’ll remember, but I don’t think it’s until I’m removed from this game that I’ll be able to appreciate the magnitude of it."- Kevin PIllar
Pillar concedes in the interview with Rush that he wasn't entirely determined to continue playing in 2024 after the White Sox let him go. He has young children at home, and he's eager to spend more time with them if and when his playing career ends.
Pillar forged ahead anyways, thanks in part to the advice of a sports psychologist. Not only is Pillar's pension plan reaping the benefits of that advice (players who accrue 10 years of service time are entitled to a fully vested pension plan), his younger teammates are too. As he told Rush:
“But to be able to come into a situation, a clubhouse, a team as young as this, and to be looked upon to lead and help and, sometimes, even coach some of these young guys, is a huge honor to me.”- Kevin Pillar